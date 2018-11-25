0 Kim Porter, Diddy's former partner, buried in her hometown of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Family members and loved ones gathered in Columbus, Ga. Saturday to lay Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, to rest.

Porter, a model and actress, died unexpectedly in California Nov. 13 at age 47. Authorities say she went into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms.

Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated for over a decade and had three children together. Porter was a Columbus native.

Our ABC affiliate, WTVM, was in Columbus as hundreds of mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes. A memorial service was held at Cascade Hills Church before Porter's golden casket was taken by horse-drawn carriage to Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery for burial.

Kim Porter’s graveside service in Columbus, GA. Sean “Diddy” Combs, Usher, Missy Elliot, Fat Joe and others came to lay their beloved one to rest. pic.twitter.com/6IjVrcV5SH — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) November 24, 2018

Diddy was expected to deliver a eulogy. Also attending the service were a slew of celebrities including Usher, Missy Elliot, Fat Joe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Yolanda Adams, Faith Evans, Kandi Burress and more.

Over 1,000 mourners are gathering at beloved model, actress Kim Porter's funeral in Columbus, GA.



Sean "Diddy" Combs is there and is expected to deliver a eulogy according to TMZ. pic.twitter.com/hDQeUkotGP — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) November 24, 2018

Missy Elliot tweeted that a fireworks display was held at the service.

Fireworks 4 Kim Porter 2day @ your homegoing service was proof that you touched so many people lives! You were the 1st to show me around NYC & Always listened to my raps 😩you will be missed but Your SPIRIT LIVES on!🙌🏾 Prayers4 your family your Amazing children🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cBfkOlKvxY — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 24, 2018

Sean "Diddy" Combs and family, friends lay Kim Porter to rest in Columbus, GA. pic.twitter.com/uqvdLQLPDe — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) November 24, 2018

Porter was buried next to her mother.

Porter's family gave a statement to The Associated Press on Friday.

“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better,” the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press. “She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter pic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.