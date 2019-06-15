  • Computer glitch at Target shuts down registers nation-wide

    ATLANTA - A computer glitch at Target stores caused a nationwide system shutdown that kept customers waiting in long lines Saturday afternoon.

    "We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores," officials said in a statement. "Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."

    Some customers in Atlanta reported long waits but praised Target employees for handling the situation with patience. 

    Other Atlanta-area customers reported that Starbucks employees were passing out free drink samples to customers waiting. 

    By around 4 p.m., some customers were reporting that Atlanta-area stores were back up and running. 

