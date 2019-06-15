Computer glitch at Target shuts down registers nation-wide

ATLANTA - A computer glitch at Target stores caused a nationwide system shutdown that kept customers waiting in long lines Saturday afternoon.
"We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores," officials said in a statement. "Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible."
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.— Target (@Target) June 15, 2019
Some customers in Atlanta reported long waits but praised Target employees for handling the situation with patience.
I made it!! Props to the Atlanta Edgewood @target staff for being so great (and not the woman who tried to say she was one of the originals and I was not). #boughtthestore #TargetAlwaysWins https://t.co/X33VXE1W90 pic.twitter.com/fgA4pbKU33— Beth Yates (@BethNYates) June 15, 2019
We wait 90 mins to check out, all the Target employees were great!— Al Reid (@AlReid_ATL) June 15, 2019
Other Atlanta-area customers reported that Starbucks employees were passing out free drink samples to customers waiting.
Same thing with our target!! But I still got my gorilla sprinkler :) and the Starbucks was going around giving out all kind of drink samples to everyone!!!— Holly Yates (@hollli) June 15, 2019
By around 4 p.m., some customers were reporting that Atlanta-area stores were back up and running.
Target is back to being able to check out customers at its Norcross, GA store. #Target #TargetApocalypse2019 pic.twitter.com/C5EUVJspxJ— Erica Russell Eby (@ericarusselleby) June 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}