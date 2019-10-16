College hands out coasters that test for date rape drugs

NEW MEXICO - Students at the University of New Mexico can now pick up coasters that will alert them if any drugs are in their drinks, the school announced, ABC News reports.
The university's Campus Office of Substance Abuse Prevention said they are handing out the coasters, which test for GHB and ketamine, drugs commonly referred to as "date rape drugs."
Students can place a drop of their drink onto a dot on the coaster, using their finger or a straw, and if a blue dot appears, it means the drinks tested positive for a detectable amount of either GHB or ketamine.
A "drug detector" built into the coaster reacts to the chemicals in the drink and produces the blue dot, according to Dr. Randall Starling, a senior research scientist at the office.
Amber Greene, a marketing assistant in the office, told ABC News that there are about 200 coasters left.
A few students have personally come to the office to pick them up, while other coasters were sent to fraternities and sororities on campus.
"We're always doing prevention work to try to keep students safe when they're out drinking," Greene said.
This story was written by Ella Torres for ABC News.
