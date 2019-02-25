  • Chattanooga woman added to Top 10 Most Wanted list

    A 54-year-old woman is now at the top of the Most Wanted List by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

    Janet Elaine Hinds is wanted for vehicular homicide in the death a 38-year-old Chattanooga police officer who graduated from the police academy just last month.

    Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer.

    Police recovered a Honda CR-V with front-end damage on Sunday from Hinds' residence, 5 miles from where Galinger was struck.

    A $2,500 reward is being offered for information.

    Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community "lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector."

    Hinds is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 150 lbs, has brown hair and eyes. 

