Chattanooga woman added to Top 10 Most Wanted list

A 54-year-old woman is now at the top of the Most Wanted List by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Janet Elaine Hinds is wanted for vehicular homicide in the death a 38-year-old Chattanooga police officer who graduated from the police academy just last month.
Nicholas Galinger was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer.
Police recovered a Honda CR-V with front-end damage on Sunday from Hinds' residence, 5 miles from where Galinger was struck.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information.
Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community "lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector."
Hinds is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 150 lbs, has brown hair and eyes.
TOP TEN ALERT: Janet Elaine Hinds has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list. She’s wanted for vehicular homicide in connection to the death of @ChattanoogaPD Officer Nicholas Galinger. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information concerning her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/iuHsgzQdVh— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 25, 2019
