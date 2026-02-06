17-year-old shot, killed at Gwinnett County extended stay

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at an extended stay motel.

Officers responded to the Live In Lodge Extended Stay on Stone Mountain Highway on Friday. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned police found a person dead inside a room.

Later on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, police confirmed the victim is 17 years old.

Video from overnight shows investigators blocked off two top-level rooms with crime scene tape. Crime scene techs were in and out of two rooms collecting evidence.

The Gwinnett County District’s Attorney Office also sent investigators to the scene.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

