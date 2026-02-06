Atlanta man killed while skiing in New York

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — An Atlanta man died on Wednesday while skiing in New York.

According to New York State Police, Michael Vacek Jr., 44, was reported missing by his friends at Whiteface Mountain on Wednesday morning.

They say he was out skiing the trails, but never returned.

Whiteface Mountain Ski Patrol began searching the mountain and found Vacek in the tree line.

He was taken to the medical building. Life-saving measures weren’t successful, and Vacek was pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

Details on what led up to his death have not been released.

