‘We can’t escape:’ Neighbors say pickleball noise is taking over their homes

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A group of neighbors says their peace has been disturbed by pickleball courts installed by their homeowners’ association behind their homes.

From day to night, Matt and Camie Christensen can hear the constant pinging from balls and rackets at pickleball courts behind their home.

“We enjoy meals together, but we hear the sounds in our bed and in our office and at the kitchen table,” said Camie Christensen. “That’s our biggest concern, we can’t escape.”

The couple bought a home in the Glen Abbey subdivision nearly a decade ago and saw what was then tennis courts outside their window.

“As soon as we saw the house, we knew this was the one,” remembers Camie Christensen. “I’ve never heard a tennis racket hitting a ball inside my home.”

Until last summer, they say the homeowner’s association turned those tennis courts into many pickleball courts, and they say the noise when people are playing is unbearable.

“It feels like pickleball has been forced upon us,” said Matt Christensen. “It feels frustrating that the HOA is enabling this nuisance and disturbance on us when usually they protect us.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the HOA on Tuesday and then called the HOA president on Wednesday, but has not heard back.

The Christensens are part of a coalition of a dozen neighbors upset about the courts.

“We want people to understand what we’re experiencing,” said Camie Christensen. “Right now, they’re allowed to play from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., so at certain times it’s 20 to 25 hours a week.”

Karol Mason said the courts have had an impact on her family. “It’s in my bedroom, it’s in my office, it is everywhere in my home,” said Mason.

“My kids are wearing headsets in the house because the pickleball is so loud and disruptive,” Mason added. “It’s just been personally mentally exhausting.”

But they’re not letting the pickleball battle go, turning to city and even county leaders.

“What we are doing is reaching out to other people and just not focusing on us but making sure people are aware of this issue so nobody else has to go through this,” said Mason.

“We’re hoping to discuss with them some of the noise ordinances that are in place and how other people in other neighborhoods might be protected from the same thing happening to them,” added Camie Christensen.

©2026 Cox Media Group