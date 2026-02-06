Georgia tax rebates proposed by governor cut from House’s amended state budget bill

ATLANTA — Another Georgia tax rebate proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp may not move forward.

The Georgia House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve House Bill 973, which amends the governor’s state budget.

Among the changes, the House cut the proposed tax rebates. The bill recommends the surplus funds go toward lowering property taxes instead.

Kemp proposed a fourth year of tax rebates during his State of the State address last month. The $1.2 billion tax rebates would work like the previous ones: $250 for single tax filers and $500 for married couples.

“With this rebate, my administration and this General Assembly will have returned over $7.5 billion dollars in surplus revenue to the taxpayers of our state over the last four years,” Kemp said in his speech.

But the Georgia House and Georgia Senate both have bills in the legislative session focusing on property tax reform.

HB 973 recommends $850 million of the surplus for the Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program. Some House members have proposed eliminating property taxes by 2032.

The Senate proposal meanwhile focuses on putting a cap on how much you pay for property taxes.

It is possible for the Senate to add the tax rebates back into the budget when it votes on its own version of the amended state budget.

The Senate’s bill would then be sent to the House for its review.

©2026 Cox Media Group