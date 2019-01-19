Boo, World's Cutest Dog, has died

Boo, once named the World's Cutest Dog, has died of a broken heart.
Boo's owners posted Friday on Facebook that the Pomeranian started experiencing heart problems shortly after their other dog, Buddy, died and they think "his heart literally broke."
The post reads:
"With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time."
Boo had accomplished a lot in his life. In addition to his title and social media presence, Boo became Virgin America’s Official Pet Liaison in 2012 and appeared in several books, CNN reported.
