0 Blind woman sues Beyonce's entertainment company for discrimination

A blind woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Beyonce Knowles' Parkwood Entertainment LLC, claiming the singer's website discriminates against those who are visually impaired.

Mary Conner, who is legally blind, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York -- where both Beyonce's entertainment company is located and Conner lives -- on Thursday.

The website does not allow blind fans to buy tickets, get tour updates, buy merchandise or learn more about the pop superstar, according to the lawsuit.

"Plaintiff brings this civil rights action against Parkwood for their failure to design, construct, maintain, and operate their website to be fully accessible to and independently usable by Plaintiff and other blind or visually-impaired persons," according to the lawsuit.

"Defendant are denying blind and visually-impaired persons throughout the United States with equal access to the goods and services Parkwood provides to their non-disabled customers through http//:www.Beyonce.com."

The suit cites the Americans with Disabilities Act, signed by George H.W. Bush in 1990, and New York state law, which "requires places of public accommodation to ensure access to goods, services, and facilities by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities."

Conner, on behalf of the class, is asking for an injunction against the website for violating the ADA and in order to take the necessary steps to make the singer's site accessible to the blind.

The suit also asks for a payout of "compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by proof, including all applicable statutory damages and fines."

Conner is represented by Dan Shaked of the Shaked Law Group in Brooklyn.

ABC News reached out to Beyonce's representatives for comment on Friday, but have not heard back.

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.

