0 Authorities identify North Carolina state trooper killed during traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. - A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed early Wednesday while conducting a traffic stop in the southeastern part of the state, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Update 9:50 a.m. EDT Oct. 17: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper, Kevin K. Conner, was shot just after midnight while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

Baker said that at around 12:15 a.m., Conner stopped a white GMC pickup truck for a speeding violation on rural U.S. 701. The driver of the truck pulled over onto the shoulder and fired several shots as the trooper approached, Baker said.

The suspect fled and Conner was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Baker said the driver then headed about 20 miles west to Fair Bluff, near the South Carolina state line, where he was pursued by police. The suspect’s truck became disabled on railroad tracks and the suspect fled on foot. Authorities said the suspect was arrested around 4 a.m. after an extensive search.

The suspect's name has not been released and charges are pending, authorities said.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the state highway patrol. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Conner was an 11-year veteran assigned to Troop B, District 5, in Columbus County.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”

Condolences for the trooper poured out from a number of law enforcement agencies on social media. Baker said the patrol was asking that people keep the trooper, his family and the entire organization in their prayers.

"We are definitely grieving as a result of our loss," he said.

