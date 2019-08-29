  • 20 percent of schools give kids less than 20 minutes for lunch, survey shows

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - As students get back into school mode, there's growing concern they don't get enough time for lunch.    

    A recent survey shows, more than 20 percent of public schools give children less than 20 minutes to eat.

    Parents said that's not enough.

    "When I picked up my children, they came out directly to me saying I'm starving," said parent Marianna Bedetti.

    We're learning about the negative effects of the short time, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories