2-year-old demonstrates perfect belly flop into pool

A 2-year-old's belly flop into a pool is bringing smiles to thousands of peoples' faces.
ABC News posted video of Deacon finding his own way of doing things after seeing his mom's textbook dive.
The post on Facebook has been shared more than 2,000 times.
Deacon, 2, likes to find his own way of doing things, as he demonstrates perfectly by choosing to follow his mom's textbook dive with a spectacular belly flop into the pool. https://t.co/chSCgTjmcH pic.twitter.com/p2cerBlZjw— ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2018
