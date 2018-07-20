Police arrest nephew in murder of 63-year-old woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said they have made an arrest in the death of a 63-year-old woman found dead on Monday.
Police said David Neel Clark has been charged with murder in the death of Dorothy D'Anna.
Authorities said Clark is D'Anna's nephew.
D'Anna was found dead in her bed, covered by a blanket, and it appeared that a pillow had been pushed over her face. He said she also appeared to be bruised.
Clark was arrested in Walton County, Florida and then transported to Gwinnett County where police said he confessed to the crime.
