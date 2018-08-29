0 2 construction workers killed after scaffolding collapses near Disney World resorts

Two construction workers were killed Wednesday in Florida after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a hotel in Orange County near Bonnet Creek, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

According to officials, there were four workers on the scaffolding when it collapsed at the site on Chelonia Parkway near Disney. Two workers fell, another held on and the other worker was able to climb to safety.

Officials said the workers were getting ready to pour concrete when the incident happened.

The two surviving workers were not injured.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident, authorities said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The scene of the accident is near Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Epcot park.

Fatal construction accident (more): A third worker hung on and managed to climb to safety when scaffold/support gave way, suffering minor inj's but refused transport. @OrangeCoSheriff @OSHA_DOL will investigate. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/hByfR6Fnzl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

