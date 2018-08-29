  • 2 construction workers killed after scaffolding collapses near Disney World resorts

    Updated:

    Two construction workers were killed Wednesday in Florida after they fell about seven stories from a scaffolding while working at a hotel in Orange County near Bonnet Creek, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    According to officials, there were four workers on the scaffolding when it collapsed at the site on Chelonia Parkway near Disney. Two workers fell, another held on and the other worker was able to climb to safety.

    Officials said the workers were getting ready to pour concrete when the incident happened.

    We're working to learn more details about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    The two surviving workers were not injured. 

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate the incident, authorities said.

    The names of those involved have not been released.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The scene of the accident is near Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Epcot park.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories