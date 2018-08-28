Chick-fil-A adds 5 new menu items

On Monday, Aug. 27, the Chick-fil-A franchise added five new menu items to its repertoire, in hopes that the new adjustments may make the frenetic back-to-school season a little easier.
» RELATED: Chick-fil-A enters meal-kit market
According to a company press release, the new items include a 30-count nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, an “improved” fruit cup, plus two new catering menu options: a Grilled Chicken Bundle and a Spicy Grilled Chicken Sub sandwich.
“We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement. “Many of our guests aren’t aware we have a catering menu, so we’re excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers.”
» RELATED: Earn free Chick-fil-A, surprise rewards with a Chick-fil-A One membership
More from the company news release:
Before this week, the gluten-free Waffle Potato Chips were only available on the catering menu. Now, they can also be purchased as a side with any entrée.
The improved fruit cup, based on customer feedback, features fewer apples and more fresh strawberries, blueberries and mandarin oranges.
» RELATED: Chick-fil-A to open first international franchise
The new Grilled Chicken Bundle for 10 comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and Chick-fil-A’s Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.
The sub sandwich offers a spicy kick to the franchise’s grilled chicken sandwich. Marinated with a blend of seasonings, the boneless spicy chicken breast is thinly sliced and served chilled on a baguette with cheese, baby greens, sliced tomato and Chick-fil-A’s Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.
Read the full announcement at thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}