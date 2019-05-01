1 victim in UNC Charlotte shooting jumped on gunman to save others, sources say

CHARLOTTE, NC - We are beginning to hear about acts of heroism in a tragic shooting that left 2 people dead and several others injured at a college campus in North Carolina.
According to sources to WSB-TV's sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte, one of the victims, Riley Howell, jumped on the gunman when he was shot, allowing others to escape.
The 21-year-old was one of the two people killed. The other victim was 19-year-old Ellis Parker.
Authorities on Wednesday formally charged Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possessing and firing a weapon on educational property and assault with a deadly weapon.
UNCC students are returning to campus to collect the items they left behind during the shooting.— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) May 1, 2019
Some left their laptops, keys, & phones.
This picture shows a broken door inside the library after police rushed in to make sure everyone in every room was okay. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/8NZX7xZbYc
