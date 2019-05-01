  • 1 victim in UNC Charlotte shooting jumped on gunman to save others, sources say

    CHARLOTTE, NC - We are beginning to hear about acts of heroism in a tragic shooting that left 2 people dead and several others injured at a college campus in North Carolina. 

    According to sources to WSB-TV's sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte, one of the victims, Riley Howell, jumped on the gunman when he was shot, allowing others to escape.

    The 21-year-old was one of the two people killed. The other victim was 19-year-old Ellis Parker.

    Authorities on Wednesday formally charged Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possessing and firing a weapon on educational property and assault with a deadly weapon. 

