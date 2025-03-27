Former ‘The Bachelor’ star attacked by his dog, rushed to hospital

DALLAS, Texas — “The Bachelor” star Sean Lowe says he was attacked by his dog twice in just 12 hours last week.

Lowe, 41, says he was hosting a cookout last week at his home near Dallas, Texas when the smoke alarm started going off. That’s when he says Moose, who he rescued just a few months prior, attacked him.

“It was right about at that moment that he showed his teeth at me and just attacks me,” Lowe said on social media. “I just know that I’m fighting for my life here. I feel like if this dog gets up, this dog is going to kill me.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hours later, he says the 7-year-old boxer attacked him again.

“Today we’ve had him in the backyard, waiting for someone to come get him and somehow he escaped and came after me in the front yard,” Lowe can be heard telling police on newly released body camera footage.

It took multiple first responders to get Moose under control. Ultimately, the dog was Tased and taken away.

The former reality TV star was rushed to the hospital and needed stitches, which he shows off in a video posted on Instagram.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It wasn’t Moose’s fault. He, I think it’s clear, experienced a lot of trauma before we got him,” Lowe says. “I’m just grateful it was not my kids or my wife and I made it out relatively unscathed.”

He says he does not want Moose to be put down and is working to figure out a solution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lowe rose to fame after placing third on “The Bachelorette” in 2012 and starring as the lead in “The Bachelor,” both on Channel 2, in 2013. He later competed on “Dancing with the Stars” on Channel 2 the same year, where he placed sixth.

His wife, Catherine, was the winner of Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor.” The couple, one of few successful couples from the franchise, share three children.

©2025 Cox Media Group