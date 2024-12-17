Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

The Seattle Seahawks have one big, looming question heading into Week 16 — the availability of its starting quarterback, Geno Smith, who went down with a knee injury in Week 15's showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The passing game quickly fell apart with QB Sam Howell under center, and now with Smith's status up in the air, fantasy football managers will have to decide whether or not they can trust WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf in their lineups during such a crucial week.

Smith-Njigba, on one hand, has been one of the safest options at WR in full-PPR scoring formats this year, tied for the eighth-most targets among WRs and fifth in receptions (85). Metcalf, on the other hand, has seen more volatility in his target share that could leave him with a fairly low floor — much lower than fantasy managers would hope for in the semifinals of the playoffs.

