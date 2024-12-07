‘Dynasty,’ ‘Stranger Things’ star Mark Withers dead at 77 after pancreatic cancer battle

Actor Mark Withers, who was best known for playing Ted Dinard on “Dynasty,” has died at the age of 77.

His daughter, Jessie, confirmed to Variety that he passed away on Nov. 22 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable. Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike,” she wrote.

Withers’ career in Hollywood spanned more than four decades with his first role on “How the West Was Won” in 1978.

Since then, he’s starred in “Dynasty” and had guest appearances on hit shows like “Magnum P.I.,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Wonder Woman,” “Dallas,” “L.A. Law” and many more.

According to the IMDB, his final on-screen role was an uncredited role in a 2019 film starring Fran Drescher.

