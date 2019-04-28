  • At least four dead after crane collapses in Seattle

    By: KRIO 7 News Staff

    Updated:

    A crane collapsed onto multiple cars on Mercer Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The accident occurred at the corner of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue. 

    All westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked. SDOT advises drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. 

