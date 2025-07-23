Chips Ahoy! to release ‘Stranger Things’-themed cookie

Chips Ahoy! is entering the “upside down.”

The cookie company is teaming up with Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” for a limited-edition treat.

The cookies feature a new chocolate base, fudge chips and a red strawberry-flavored filling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is the brand’s first fruit-flavored filling.

As part of the collaboration, Chips Ahoy! is also releasing retro-inspired packs to make it look like you’re back in the 1980s, which is when the show is set.

The new cookies will be available nationwide starting Aug. 11 ahead of the “Stranger Things” fifth and final season releasing later this fall on Netflix.

Much of “Stranger Things” was filmed in metro Atlanta.

A more than six-acre property in Fayetteville served as the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers in fictional Hawkins, Indiana throughout the show.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group