‘Stranger Things’ is coming to an end. Here’s when you can see the GA-filmed show’s final season

ATLANTA — It’s all come down to this. The final season of Netflix’s smash hit “Stranger Things” premieres later this year.

On Saturday night, Netflix announced when the final episodes of one of their most-watched television series ever will premiere.

The first group of episodes, which they call Volume 1, will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Volume 2 premieres at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

But you’ll get to close out “Stranger Things” and 2025 around the same time because the series finale will premiere at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Netflix also gave fans their first look at the season with the first trailer for the final season.

Throughout its nine-year run, much of “Stranger Things” was filmed in metro Atlanta.

A more than six-acre property in Fayetteville served as the home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers in fictional Hawkins, Indiana throughout the show.

©2025 Cox Media Group