Chick-fil-A plans to launch new chicken sandwich with pretzel bun nationwide

Chick-fil-A is set to launch a new limited-time menu on Aug. 18, featuring a variety of items, including the nationwide debut of the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and Waffle Potato Chips, and the return of the Cherry Berry beverage.

The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, which was successfully tested in Raleigh, N.C., consists of a toasted pretzel bun, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Guests can choose from original, spicy or grilled chicken filets.

“Our guests’ demand for bold, fun beverages is only growing, and Cherry Berry’s return, now with a bubbly twist, brings something fresh and unexpected to our lineup,” said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A.

The Cherry Berry drinks include Cherry Berry & Sprite, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade and Cherry Berry Sunjoy, each featuring a blend of cherry, blueberry and cranberry natural flavors.

Chick-fil-A is also introducing new Waffle Potato Chip varieties, available as a permanent side item or snack. The chips come in Original Flavor and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored, inspired by the brand’s signature sauce.

