Andrea, Atlantic season's 1st named subtropical storm, forms

The National Hurricane Center on Monday tweeted that Andrea had a "well-defined center" with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (64 kph). It said in an advisory Monday evening that the storm is centered about 335 miles (540 kilometers) southwest of Bermuda in the western Atlantic and moving northward at 14 mph (22 kph).
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the newly-formed storm, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Although there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the Miami-based center says people in Bermuda should monitor the storm's progress for the next few days. Meteorologists say the storm could strengthen a little overnight but is expected to weaken late Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.
Subtropical Storm #Andrea has formed over the western Atlantic. While some slight strengthening is possible tonight, the system is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday while it moves to the southwest or south of Bermuda. More info at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/d6hKaD8nGD— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2019
