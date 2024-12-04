YSL Trial: Man who shot at Lil Wayne’s tour bus strikes plea deal with prosecutors

ATLANTA — Another defendant charged in the Young Slime Life gang and racketeering indictment is heading home. Jimmy “Pee Wee Roscoe” Winfrey struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Wednesday.

The music executive and childhood friend of Young Thug pled guilty to RICO, gun and drug charges. As part of the plea, the state agreed to dismiss the gang charge against him. The judge gave him credit for time served plus eight years probation.

Winfrey was named in the sweeping indictment against Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Winfrey is one of 12 defendants who had their cases severed before the trial started.

Winfrey was previously convicted for firing shots at Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015. Prosecutors in this case used that shooting as part of the racketeering conspiracy charge against Young Thug.

After he received his sentence, Winfrey thanked the judge for a second chance at life.

“I understand totally what you said ... as far as making a positive influence and allowing myself to be fruit to my community, instead of poison,” Winfrey said. “I appreciate you for helping me take the first step towards that.”

There are still 11 defendants remaining from the original indictment. More pleas are expected. The next hearing for defendants is scheduled for Dec. 17.

