WSB-TV presents Georgia’s Hidden Treasures: Piedmont Park. Watch this Sunday at 7!

WSB-TV presents “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures: Piedmont Park.”

This primetime program will explore the history of Piedmont Park, its importance to the city of Atlanta and the region, and what makes it so special and unique.

As the Park celebrates its 120th birthday and the Piedmont Park Conservancy celebrates its 35th anniversary, this program will educate viewers about the Park’s upcoming comprehensive plan and how members of the public can have input and increase engagement with the Park.

The program will also explore the various projects underway/planned for 2024 to enhance the experience of Park visitors.

We’ll also introduce viewers to “Hidden Treasures” of the Park, including programs and features they might not be aware of.

WHO: Channel 2′s Karyn Greer, Channel 2′s Justin Farmer

WHAT: Georgia’s Hidden Treasures: Piedmont Park

WHEN: Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

Big things happening at Piedmont Park as site celebrates 120 years in Midtown

