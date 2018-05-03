  • Wrong-way driver leads police on high-speed chase, terrifying other drivers, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A wrong-way driver on I-575 led police on a high-speed chase, narrowly missing other drivers and police.

    The incident happened Wednesday night at Exit 8 on Town Lake Parkway around 9 p.m.

    The driver, identified as 23-year-old Zachary Bowers, refused to pull over and nearly crashed into a police car before driving the wrong way up a ramp into oncoming traffic. He was eventually captured by a Georgia state trooper.

    David Hughes who was on the way home from his son's baseball game captured part of the chase on a mirror-mounted camera.

    "It’s maddening this kind of thing happening," said Hughes. "The guy had his flashers on going about probably 40 miles per hour in the wrong direction."

    What police found on him and more of witnesses' accounts of the terrifying moments, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

