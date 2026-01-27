Woman wants Atlanta package store to close after nephew’s shooting death

ATLANTA — A grieving metro Atlanta family is begging for someone to come forward with information to help police arrest the person who murdered their loved one.

Larricus Alexander died nearly one month ago after he was shot outside a popular package store on Jonesboro Road.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with the victim’s aunt, who says she’d like to see the store close. She says there have been countless shootings over the years near it, including at least three within the last few weeks.

It’s unclear if they’re connected, but loved ones says the common thread is where it’s happening.

“He had a great heart, my nephew. He had a heart of gold, he did,” Lakisha Hogan.

Hogan is broken and hurt and searching for answers after her 27-year-old nephew’s death. Police said on Dec. 30, Alexander was shot outside a package store around 11 p.m.

“He was not streets and I don’t care what people say. He was brought up in church and holiness ... he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Hogan said.

Atlanta police say there was some sort of argument inside the store that spilled out into the streets. A week later, there was another shooting at the same location and a third shooting happened the next day about a mile away.

“I just feel like the store needs to be condemned for the safety of young people in the future. Old people, too, I mean, for the safety of the community,” Hogan said.

Police say there are a number of surveillance cameras in the area, but so far there’s no suspect or a description in Alexander’s case.

Hogan says her nephew was a jokester and hard worker – even after experiencing a great loss at a young age.

“His mother passed away when he was 9,” she said.

“We’re going to pray for real for justice to be served. It’s not fair, it’s not fair, it’s not fair,” she added.

A manager inside the package store did not want to go on camera for an interview, but told James that this area is not any more dangerous than anywhere else.

James checked with Atlanta police for an update, but was told details surrounding this case are still under investigation.

