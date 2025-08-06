Woman wanted for forgery by several Georgia law enforcement agencies

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are looking for a woman accused of forging checks.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Angel Magana, also known as Angel Galloway, who is wanted for forgery in multiple jurisdictions around Troup County.

Magana is accused of writing a forged check and is currently evading law enforcement.

Troup County officials said her last known address is in Carroll County, and she is believed to have connections to Florida.

Investigators have released a photo of Magana and the vehicle she was using at the time of the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Inv. Corey Spivey at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 Ext. 7081 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

