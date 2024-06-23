Woman shot in the face, man arrested after incident in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in southeast Atlanta.

On Friday evening, just before 6 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the face.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrest him.

Police are still gathering details and have not said what led to the incident.

