Woman shot to death at Gwinnett County home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead.

GCPD posted on Twitter Tuesday night saying they were on the scene of a person shot at 1000 Spanish Ct. in Lawrenceville.

Police said a woman is dead.

Active Investigation: Homicide - 1000 Spanish Moss Ct.



GCPD is currently on scene of a person shot call. One female is deceased. A PIO will be traveling to the scene to gather further information. pic.twitter.com/uY4AZ4EKbS — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 12, 2023

At this time, there is no further information.

