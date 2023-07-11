Georgia city #4 on list of best cities in U.S. in 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city has been named one of the top 5 in the U.S., according to travel website Travel + Leisure.

Every year, the website asks readers to weigh in on cities and rate them on specific criteria including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast in this year’s survey.

TRENDING STORIES:

Savannah came in at #4 for its southern charm, culinary offerings, Spanish-moss-draped parks and haunted history.

The #1 city on the list is not too far of a drive from Savannah: Charleston, S.C., was once again voted Travel + Leisure reader’s favorite city in the U.S. The city was praised for its history, charm and foodie reputation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s the full list:

Charleston, South Carolina Santa Fe, New Mexico New Orleans, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Nashville, Tennessee Alexandria, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Williamsburg, Virginia Bend, Oregon San Diego, California Boston, Massachusetts Asheville, North Carolina

Some customers of closed Ga. auto dealership are being told accounts are delinquent. They’re not.

©2022 Cox Media Group