Woman says plane window fell on her car, FAA investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The FAA is investigating after a woman says a window fell from a plane and struck her car.
A woman told Channel 2 Action News she was sitting on her front porch in Riverdale when all of a sudden the piece of debris fell to the ground.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is speaking to that woman and will take you through what she heard, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
