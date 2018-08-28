Woman says part of home is sinking, doesn't know how she's going to pay for repairs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County homeowner said part of her home is sinking, and it nearly brings her to tears.
“Thankfully my father had the means to help me out. I didn’t know what I could do," said the homeowner, Kim Cataldo.
After the garage started sinking several months ago, contractors who dug up the floor found a decades-old burn pit underneath it.
The cost of fixing it? $75,000.
"My dad was nice enough to loan me the money, but it will probably take me the rest of his life certainly to pay him back, so you know, it’s been stressful," said Cataldo.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Robber on the run after police say he stole bag of cash from armored truck driver
- 35-year-old who had heart attack playing soccer says teammates saved his life
- GBI: Man kidnapped 3 near Georgia Southern, sexually assaulted 2, killed himself
Cataldo told Channel 2 Action News she hoped her insurance company would pay for the repairs.
"The insurance says it’s not something that’s covered by a claim, by the type of insurance I have, which is State Farm," said Cataldo.
After we reached out to State Farm, a spokesperson said the company reached out to Cataldo and will be taking another look at her problem.
“It’s very overwhelming to stand here at the house of your dreams and see something like this,” said Cataldo.
The garage was an addition on the home many years ago. Cataldo is now working to find out who built it, because she believes they deserve part of the blame as well.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}