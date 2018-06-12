Woman says man broke into her apartment, sexually assaulted her

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman told Channel 2 Action News she feared for her life after a home invasion at Tara Bridge Apartments.
The victim, who does not want to be identified, said a male suspect broke into her apartment, choked and punched her and then sexually assaulted her.
"I was just screaming, 'Help me! Help me! Help me God! Just help! I don't want to die!'" the woman said.
She said the man kept telling her he was "going to put her to sleep." The woman told Channel 2 Action News she thought she was going to die. She detailed the attack as the most horrible moment of her life.
She said she put up a ferocious fight by screaming, punching her attacker and trying to run away. In the end, he was too powerful and too determined.
"I said, 'OK, OK, I'll cooperate. I will do whatever. I just want to live,'" the woman said.
