Woman says man broke into her apartment, sexually assaulted her

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County woman told Channel 2 Action News she feared for her life after a home invasion at Tara Bridge Apartments.

    The victim, who does not want to be identified, said a male suspect broke into her apartment, choked and punched her and then sexually assaulted her. 

    "I was just screaming, 'Help me! Help me! Help me God! Just help! I don't want to die!'" the woman said.

    She said the man kept telling her he was "going to put her to sleep." The woman told Channel 2 Action News she thought she was going to die. She detailed the attack as the most horrible moment of her life.

    She said she put up a ferocious fight by screaming, punching her attacker and trying to run away. In the end, he was too powerful and too determined.

    "I said, 'OK, OK, I'll cooperate. I will do whatever. I just want to live,'" the woman said. 

