0 Woman says dentist never performed expensive procedure she paid in full for

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says she paid for an expensive dental procedure and the dentist never followed through. And she's not alone.

Channel 2 Action News has been telling you for months about patients of Dr. James Tyrer with similar problems.

Dr. Tyrer's Troup County dental office is closed. His home address on file with the dental board is empty too.

A phone message directs patients to schedule appointments with another dentist.

It's frustrating for Paulette Short.

On Oct. 30, she paid Tyrer in full for a tooth and surgery that he never performed.

"I feel like a fool because I took this man at his word being all polite, try to be courteous to him after he took my money and I could lose my tooth," Tyrer said.

Channel 2's Nicole Carr reported on a half dozen patients dealing with similar problems with Tyrer.

Patients who he either owed money or skipped their appointments.

Short said she first went in to have the tooth repaired in July. She said it has been a series of phone calls, incomplete office visits and locked doors since.

This is what Tyrer did promise when Carr got him on the phone in July: "Anybody who is owed money will get their money."

But Short is still waiting.

When asked what she would say to him if she could talk to him, Short said, "I can't put it on tv because I don't have anything nice to say to him at this point."

Channel 2 Action News checked Tyrer's license with the state dental board. It is still active and there are no disciplinary actions on file.

