Patient sues LaGrange dentist at the center of Channel 2 investigation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A patient has sued a LaGrange dentist who is at the center of a Channel 2 Action News investigation into allegations he billed patients but didn't show up to perform the procedures.
Janet Patillo first spoke with Channel 2 Action News last week about paying for more than $1,400 worth of work that Dr. James Tyrer never performed.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr went on to speak with several other patients and employees who said there were months of complaints that Tyrer was not showing up to work or contacting patients to notify them of canceled appointments.
Patillo filed a civil claim in Troup County Magistrate Court for a refund of more than $1,500, covering legal costs and the cost of her having to see another dental provider.
Court records show Tyrer was served with the lawsuit Tuesday. On Wednesday, a "For Sale” sign was in front of his North Greenwood Street practice.
The practice was open and a receptionist went upstairs to check on Tyrer’s availability to speak with Channel 2. Minutes later, another employee in scrubs came downstairs to tell Channel 2 not to return to the property.
When Carr spoke with Tyrer last week, he said personal reasons and employee challenges were at the center of his absence. He went on to tell her to stay out of his life or there would be consequences.
A woman who works with him in the office denied claims from other former employees that they’d reported him to the state dental board and quit because he’d shown up to work and performed procedures intoxicated.
