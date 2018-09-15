  • Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is an active investigation into a possible hit-and-run that killed a woman in southwest Atlanta.

    The incident happened on Moreland Avenue at Custer Avenue. 

    Officers said the victim's injuries are consistent with a crash, but they do not have a vehicle description.

