Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - There is an active investigation into a possible hit-and-run that killed a woman in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened on Moreland Avenue at Custer Avenue.
Officers said the victim's injuries are consistent with a crash, but they do not have a vehicle description.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest updates.
