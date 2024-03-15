Woman critically injured after man shoots her, suspect still at-large, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives with Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating a domestic-related shooting that left a woman injured.

On Thursday at 2:30 p.m., officers went out to a person-shot call on Ivey Pointe Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back of her shoulder.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified Anthony Young, age 37, as the shooter.

Detectives and crime scene investigators went to the scene and determined that the shooting was a result of an isolated domestic incident between the couple.

Police said Young has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

At this time, police do not know where Young is.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police ask that you contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

