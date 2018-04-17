Woman could face a dozen charges of arson in fire that damaged 20 homes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The woman accused of setting fire to the home she was losing in a divorce was in court Tuesday in Paulding County.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus was in court where Adrienne Satterly did not show much emotion during the hearing.
Satterly is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol on February 18 when police said she set fire to a pile of mattresses in her former Hiram home on Rosemont Court. The fire grew massive, quickly spreading on a windy morning to neighbors’ homes.
In court Tuesday, Hiram Police Detective Sgt. Mike Wilson took the stand and recounted what he saw the day of the fire.
“The heat was so intense that it started melting the residences behind the houses, and in front of the houses,” Wilson said.
The question in court is whether the 41-year-old will be charged with one count of arson for just her house or more than a dozen counts to account for her neighbors’ homes.
Satterly is also facing animal cruelty charges for three pets that died in the fire.
