Police investigating deadly shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. - The Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Union City Monday afternoon.
A witness told Channel 2's Aaron Diamant that his younger brother was walking to a nearby store when he was shot twice. Police have not confirmed that information or the age of the shooting victim.
Detectives are on the scene on Rock Road talking with neighbors and witnesses. Diamant says police have blocked off part of the neighbor as they investigate.
Just arrived on scene of a reported shooting in a Union City subdivision. Working to gather details. Should be able to question police shortly. We’ll have a live report with what we’ve learned at 5 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WrT2nLBVDg— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) April 16, 2018
