  • Police investigating deadly shooting in Union City

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    UNION CITY, Ga. - The Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Union City Monday afternoon.

    A witness told Channel 2's Aaron Diamant that his younger brother was walking to a nearby store when he was shot twice. Police have not confirmed that information or the age of the shooting victim.

    Detectives are on the scene on Rock Road talking with neighbors and witnesses. Diamant says police have blocked off part of the neighbor as they investigate.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating deadly shooting in Union City

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer injured in crash in South Fulton County

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA drops felony animal cruelty case against 'Urban Cowboy'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas station now offers to pump your gas for you after string of 'slider' crimes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Camp director, owner indicted following 5-year-old's drowning death