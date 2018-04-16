WASHINGTON DC - The White House is issuing a scathing review of ABC News’ bombshell interview with former FBI Director James Comey.
On "Good Morning America" on Monday, George Stephanopoulos spoke to President Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway.
[READ: FULL TRANSCRIPT: James Comey's exclusive interview with ABC News]
Conway said that Comey struggled to answer Stephanopoulos’ basic questions and “looked a little shaky.”
In the nearly 5-hour interview with ABC News, Comey revealed that Trump may have obstructed justice when he said Trump asked him to “let go” of the investigation into his then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He also said he believed Trump is “morally unfit” to be president.
Conway argued that Comey didn’t know Trump very well and said that they met only three times in “very limited meetings.”
FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview..." Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018
Trump tweeted Monday morning that Comey committed "many crimes" during his tenure.
Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018
Prior to the interview, Trump tweeted that Comey's memos are "self serving and FAKE!"
I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018
RELATED CONTENT:
- EXCLUSIVE: James Comey gives 1st interview Sunday night on Channel 2
- Comey compares President Trump to ‘mob boss’ in upcoming interview
- President Trump calls Comey a 'LEAKER & LIAR' and 'untruthful slime ball'
- Who is James Comey? 8 things to know about the former FBI director
- GOP readies response to James Comey memoir
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}