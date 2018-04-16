  • White House responds to ABC News James Comey Interview

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON DC - The White House is issuing a scathing review of ABC News’ bombshell interview with former FBI Director James Comey.

    On "Good Morning America" on Monday, George Stephanopoulos spoke to President Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway.

    [READ: FULL TRANSCRIPT: James Comey's exclusive interview with ABC News]

    Conway said that Comey struggled to answer Stephanopoulos’ basic questions and “looked a little shaky.” 

    In the nearly 5-hour interview with ABC News, Comey revealed that Trump may have obstructed justice when he said Trump asked him to “let go” of the investigation into his then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He also said he believed Trump is “morally unfit” to be president.

    Conway argued that Comey didn’t know Trump very well and said that they met only three times in “very limited meetings.”

    Trump tweeted Monday morning that Comey committed "many crimes" during his tenure.

    Prior to the interview, Trump tweeted that Comey's memos are "self serving and FAKE!"

    RELATED CONTENT:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    White House responds to ABC News James Comey Interview

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get ready for a windy start to the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    FULL TRANSCRIPT: James Comey's exclusive interview with ABC News

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tex McIver murder trial: Diane McIver's boots are back

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas prices expected to rise 15 cents this week