0 President Trump calls Comey a 'LEAKER & LIAR' and 'untruthful slime ball'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took aim at former FBI Director James Comey Friday morning in a strongly worded tweet, calling him a "LEAKER & LIAR" and saying that he should be prosecuted for allegedly leaking "CLASSIFIED information."

Trump is reacting to Comey's new book, which compares the president to an unethical mob boss who demands loyalty and twists facts to serve his purpose.

Trump wrote on Twitter Friday: "He is a weak and unethical slimeball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst "botch jobs" of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Friday: "One of the few areas of true bipartisan consensus in Washington is Comey has no credibility."

And White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Comey "has a revisionist view of history and seems like a disgruntled ex-employee."

She also took issue with some of Comey's personal commentary in the book, saying it was "no way to comport oneself after you're trying to prove that you have this quote, `higher loyalty."'

The White House has denied that Trump ever encouraged Comey to end an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, an encounter that the fired FBI director memorialized in private notes that he later described to Congress.

Trump has also accused Comey of leaking information by authorizing a friend to share with journalists details of the discussion about Flynn.

For the first time since he was fired, Comey will sit down with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special Sunday at 10 p.m. on Channel 2.

