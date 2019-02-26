Woman busted with meth in her underwear after traffic stop

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say a woman who was arrested during a traffic stop was hiding nearly 10 ounces of methamphetamine in her underwear.
A Cherokee sheriff's deputy stopped a car equipped with white emergency lights and a siren just before midnight Saturday on Interstate 575.
Deputies discovered that the driver, Justin Martin, 29, had a suspended license. The car's passenger, Haley Ausburn, 26, said she had borrowed the car from a friend.
Deputies said they found a gun when they searched the car and meth in Ausburn's purse.
Martin and Ausburn were both arrested. While Ausburn was being booked into jail, police found more meth in her underwear, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said.
Martin was charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and crossing county guard lines with drugs. He is currently on parole for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
It's unclear what charges Ausburn faces. Both are in custody without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.
