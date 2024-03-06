Woman banned from Rome Taco Bell arrested after trespassing, kicking officer trying to remove her

ROME, Ga. — A Rome woman was arrested for causing trouble at a local Taco Bell.

According to arrest reports from the Rome Police Department, Rhonda M. Bingham was recently banned from a Taco Bell on Turner McCall Boulevard.

Despite the ban, the 62-year-old woman came back to the restaurant location three days later, yelling and “causing problems.”

Police arrived at the Taco Bell in question to remove her from the property, and Bingham allegedly kicked the officer.

While being arrested, Bingham reportedly “became unruly, yelling, disrupting patrons inside the restaurant,” and when the officer attempted to handcuff her, she pulled away and refused to comply.

That’s when the arrest report said she kicked the officer.

Now, Bingham faces several charges, including disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and felony obstruction of an officer. Bingham was also charged with simple battery and criminal trespass.

