Woman arrested for threatening to kill, spitting on officers during DUI stop

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman was charged with threatening police officers and driving under the influence after being seen driving erratically while driving with an out-of-date tag.

The driver, identified as Katelin Kilgore of Rome, allegedly threatened to kill her arresting officer and spat in the faces of both the officer and a deputy at the Floyd County Jail following her arrest for driving under the influence.

According to a police report, Kilgore was seen performing a U-turn and drive partially onto a curb just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When an officer scanned the license plate, they found the tag had been expired since November 2025.

The officer pulled the Honda CR-V over, seeing Kilgore in the driver’s seat as well as a male passenger.

The arrest report said the officer noticed a smell of alcohol coming Kilgore, and asked if she’d had anything to drink.

She told the officer she had not been drinking and when police checked her license it was noted as being valid and not out of date.

The officer said in an arrest report that due to the suspicion of Kilgore having been driving under the influence, he asked her to get out of the CR-V. Kilgore got out and told the officer she had a previous traumatic brain injury.

When they administered a standardized field sobriety test, Kilgore failed multiple portions and the officer again asked if she’d been drinking.

Kilgore told the officer she had consumed a single beer and a shot of liquor, then agreed to give a breath sample. The sample registered a blood alcohol level of 0.087 and Kilgore was placed under arrest.

However, police said in the arrest report that Kilgore then tried to walk away from the traffic stop and the officer had to escort her to his patrol car, where she sat in the back seat.

That’s when the interaction got more heated.

While the officer tried to close the door, Kilgore tried to spit on them. The officer got in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and read Kilgore the Georgia Implied Consent warning and asked for blood.

In response, Kilgore began screaming, yelling and cursing at the officer. Due to Kilgore’s not listening to the officer’s directions, they “took that as a refusal” to comply.

The officer said in the report that due to her attempt to spit on them, they did not feel safe reaching over to place her in the seatbelt before taking her to the Floyd County Jail for booking.

On the way to the jail, the officer said Kilgore repeatedly made aggressive comments and then tried to spit on them again before trying to damage the inside of the vehicle.

Kilgore is accused of kicking the window cage in the patrol car multiple times, as well as the window between the front and back seats, then attempted to spit on the officer again.

After kicking and spitting, Kilgore threatened to kill the officer with her bare hands before arriving at the jail.

The report said she spit in the face of the officer who had arrested her, then spat in the face of a female deputy attempting to take her into custody, before being taken into the jail for processing.

The officer checked the back seat cage area for damage, due to Kilgore’s kicking efforts, and found a small black screw behind the driver’s seat next to the back cage.

The arrest report notes that the origin of the screw could not be determined but that it had not been present during the pre-duty vehicle check at the start of the officer’s shift.

Kilgore was charged with simple assault, interference with government property and making terroristic threats.

