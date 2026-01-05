Barn fire kills 4 animals in Hall County over New Year weekend

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A barn fire on Friendship Road claimed four lives on Sunday morning.

According to Hall County Fire Rescue, the fire was fully involved with animals trapped inside around 10 a.m.

While 20 animals were saved and the bulk of the fire was extinguished, fire fighters said four animals unfortunately were found dead.

The animals lost to the fire were two pigs and two quail, according to HCFR.

No humans were injured in the blaze.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group