Winter weather preparedness checklist: Items to stock in your home, car

An ice storm warning has been issued for most of north Georgia as a winter storm approaches.
Significant ice accumulation is possible with the system. Combine the weight of the ice with gusty wind and it is likely these area will have widespread and prolonged power outages, in addition to impossible travel conditions.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says prepare to hunker down by Saturday afternoon.
Nitz says it’s likely icy conditions will extend into early next week, however. Note, it’s best to plan to stay off the roads entirely.
Here is a winter preparedness checklist for your home and car.
HOME WINTER CHECKLIST
- Select foods
- Disposable dishware (plates, bowls, utensils)
- Specialty items (medications, infant formula, etc.)
- Portable radio (AM/FM WX radio and batteries)
- Warm clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)
- Flashlights and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Extra blankets
- Cellphone (fully charged)
- Firewood (for wood fireplaces)
- Matches (for candles and gas fireplaces)
CAR WINTERIZATION CHECKLIST
- Check engine fluid levels (oil, coolant, washer fluid, etc.)
- Test battery and replace if necessary
- Use deicing washer fluid
- Switch to synthetic oil (handles the cold better)
- Inspect tire tread (replace at near wear limit)
- Test headlights and tail lights
- Add and inspect winter survival kit
HOME WINTER SURVIVAL FOOD CHECKLIST
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Bread and condiments (keep bread frozen to last longer)
- Cereal and toaster pastries
- Crackers, nuts, fruit bars and chips
- Soups (some soups require water or heating)
- Meals ready to eat
- Bottle water
- Cookies and hard candy
CAR WINTER SURVIVAL KIT CHECKLIST
- Flashlights and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Ice scraper
- Snow shovel
- Blankets/sleeping bag
- Non-perishable food
- Bottled water
- Booster cables
- Extra clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)
- Sand/kitty litter (used for traction)
- Cellphone and charger
- Flares/triangles and other bright objects.
