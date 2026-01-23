Winter weather preparedness checklist: Items to stock in your home, car

An ice storm warning has been issued for most of north Georgia as a winter storm approaches.

Significant ice accumulation is possible with the system. Combine the weight of the ice with gusty wind and it is likely these area will have widespread and prolonged power outages, in addition to impossible travel conditions.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says prepare to hunker down by Saturday afternoon.

Nitz says it’s likely icy conditions will extend into early next week, however. Note, it’s best to plan to stay off the roads entirely.

Here is a winter preparedness checklist for your home and car.

HOME WINTER CHECKLIST

Select foods

Disposable dishware (plates, bowls, utensils)

Specialty items (medications, infant formula, etc.)

Portable radio (AM/FM WX radio and batteries)

Warm clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit

Extra blankets

Cellphone (fully charged)

Firewood (for wood fireplaces)

Matches (for candles and gas fireplaces)

CAR WINTERIZATION CHECKLIST

Check engine fluid levels (oil, coolant, washer fluid, etc.)

Test battery and replace if necessary

Use deicing washer fluid

Switch to synthetic oil (handles the cold better)

Inspect tire tread (replace at near wear limit)

Test headlights and tail lights

Add and inspect winter survival kit

HOME WINTER SURVIVAL FOOD CHECKLIST

Canned fruits and vegetables

Bread and condiments (keep bread frozen to last longer)

Cereal and toaster pastries

Crackers, nuts, fruit bars and chips

Soups (some soups require water or heating)

Meals ready to eat

Bottle water

Cookies and hard candy

CAR WINTER SURVIVAL KIT CHECKLIST

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit

Ice scraper

Snow shovel

Blankets/sleeping bag

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Booster cables

Extra clothing (hats, mittens/gloves, warm coats, boots)

Sand/kitty litter (used for traction)

Cellphone and charger

Flares/triangles and other bright objects.

©2026 Cox Media Group