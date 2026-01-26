Gwinnett County deals with downed trees and power outages

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In Gwinnett County, downed trees and power outages are keeping first responders and power crews busy.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported from Suwanee, where power outages were getting restored quickly.

Icy roads were reported in Gwinnett County in Suwanee and Peachtree Corners and into DeKalb County.

The roads stayed mostly clear whether on the streets or on the interstate.

Power was knocked out on Winters Chapel Road in Doraville for a few hours where some people had to warm up in their cars while they waited for Georgia Power to restore power.

Power outages across Gwinnett today were mostly restored within a few hours at the most.

People Johnson spoke to said they’re glad that most people are listening to the advice to keep their cars off the roads.

Ice kept first responders moving on Gwinnett County roads Sunday, while most people wisely chose to stay home.

On Interstate 85 South, the highway was nearly empty as ice coated the roads in Gwinnett and into DeKalb County.

A family in Doraville was staying warm in the car after a power outage knocked out power for nearly seven hundred people for about three hours.

At The Arbors Winters Chapel Apartments on Winters Chapel Road, some people decided to leave their homes on foot to get to warmth.

“My car is over there. I just don’t want to drive it. I’m walking instead because I don’t think it’s safe to drive,” Gigie Pierre said.

Doraville public works crews spent the morning treating major roads with salt and sand to break up the slick patches.

Police and first responders in Gwinnett County remained on high alert as they cleared debris and managed a handful of road closures.

Since a lot of the ice isn’t going anywhere until maybe Monday, many said they aren’t going anywhere either.

